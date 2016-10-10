Your Real Estate Agent As A Friend

Buying a house involves not only physically choosing the right property, but also an intensive processing of paperworks. This is why we should keep a healthy relationship with real estate brokers and consider them as our friends and partners in our investment endeavour. Buying property will be smooth and easy once you find the right broker.

How do you determine if he/she is the right match for you?

Research

Today, you can look up almost anything in the internet. Read about reviews, talk to your friends, post it on social media- the more connected you are to your agent, the better it would turn out. It is hard to bet your money on someone you do not know, and so a real estate broker referred by your family and friends should always be on top of your list. If they are satisfied with the service he/she offered, then chances are you will too.

Do not rush

You’ve done your research on each agent’s history and now you are ready to make a call and meet them. Do not rush, remember that you will be sharing important information about you and your family to this person, so be as picky as possible. See if there is chemistry, if there is a reciprocated feeling of building friendship. Most of the time, buyers get shy and tend to settle with the first agent they meet; this must not be how you settle. Remember that you are not obliged to accept their service. Your finances will be exposed to this person, so find an agent that can guide you and you are comfortable talking with in terms of monetary items.

By this time you’ve already decided and found the agent you’re at ease with. How then do you nurture the partnership?

Do not compare others with your agent

There are cases wherein you make an offer for the house, but end up not having it and then you blame your agent. Know that there are a lot of factors that might affect your bid and not everything can be handled by your agent as it is still the seller’s decision who to sell the property to. Comparing your agent with other agents will do you no good, it will only leave stress on both parties. You’ve already found a person you’re comfortable with, give him the trust that he needs and he’ll reciprocate the with landing you in the perfect house.

Communicate

All new friendships are best nurtured with honest and constant communication. In buying a property, be sure to let your agent know any change you want to have in the criteria you’ve made. Be honest, let them know if you change your mind on something because it will save you both the hassle of looking into properties that you do not like in the first place. Remember to be on time during scheduled meetings, you are not the only client he has and chances are he is juggling a lot of paperworks. Always put yourself in his shoes and understand that patience is key in finding the perfect home.

Finding the perfect home is easy if you have a real estate agent that understands what you need. Treat him as a friend and you’ll have greater chances of sealing the deal on that dream house of yours.